Tabula Rasa HealthCare rallies on Q1 estimates beat
May 07, 2021 1:04 PM ETTabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (TRHC)TRHCBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- For Q1, Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC +13.7%) reported revenue of $76.7M within its guidance range of $75-$77M; CareVention HealthCare revenue of $55.8M (+15%), driven by organic PACE product revenue growth of 13% and $13.9M of PACE solutions revenue up 20%.
- Net loss expanded to $19.5M from $14.4M in year ago period; EPS of -$0.85, beats consensus by $0.48, vs. -$0.86.
- Adj. EBITDA margin: CareVention HealthCare declined 90 bps to 23.2%; MedWise HealthCare declined 280 bps to 8.9% and total too declined 190 bps to 4.7%.
- Investment in S&M is already yielding a positive impact, with strong Q1 bookings within MedWise payer division, up 41% Y/Y, and ~one quarter of our new 2021 sales goal already achieved.
- As of April 26, 2021, the current backlog of new expansion centers and new PACE organizations under contract stands at 48 with 21 projected to go live during the remainder of 2021.
- Q2 Outlook: Revenue: $80.5-$82.5M (consensus $81.61M), 4-6% Y/Y growth; GAAP net loss: $20.7-$19.7M; non-GAAP adj. EBITDA: $5.5-$6.5M.
- FY21 Outlook: Revenue: $336-$356M (consensus $341.8M), 13-20% Y/Y growth; GAAP net loss: $70.1-$64.1M; non-GAAP adj. EBITDA: $26-$32M.
