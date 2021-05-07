Scientific Games Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 07, 2021 1:08 PM ETScientific Games Corporation (SGMS)SGMSBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.43 (+74.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $712.36M (-1.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SGMS has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.