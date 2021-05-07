The Trade Desk Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 07, 2021
- The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.81 (-10.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $217.2M (+35.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TTD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward.
