Weibo Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 07, 2021 1:12 PM ETWeibo Corporation (WB)WBBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.48 (+60.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $433.2M (+34.0% Y/Y).
- Bifurcating revenue: Advertising and marketing revenue estimate $369.1M; VAS revenue estimate $59.7M
- Adjusted EBITDA estimate $116.5M
- Over the last 2 years, WB has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.