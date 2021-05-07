Janet Yellen continues walking back rate hike comments
May 07, 2021 1:13 PM ETBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor24 Comments
- Making a rare appearance at a White House press briefing, the Treasury Secretary continues to try to make good after straying out of her lane into monetary policy on Tuesday. Those remarks about the possible need for higher rates sent the Nasdaq down 2.5%, and after the market close she quickly reversed course.
- Today, she says the road to recover remains a "long-haul climb," "somewhat bumpy," and doesn't expect full employment to be hit until sometime in 2022.
- Yellen is speaking after this morning's employment report came in far softer than expectations, with April jobs higher by just 261K vs. nearly 1M expected.
- Update at 1:30 PM ET: Some additional comments from the Treasury Secretary:
- "I really doubt that we're going to see an inflationary cycle," although she expects "somewhat higher inflation for the next several months" due to technical reasons that are likely to be "transitory."
- She doesn't think the supplemental unemployment insurance benefits are keeping people from going back to work.
- "If it were really the extra benefits holding back hiring... you'd expect to see that either in states, or for workers, or in sectors where the replacement rate due to UI (unemployment insurance) is very high — you would expect to see lower job-finding rates." Rather, she said she's seeing the opposite.
