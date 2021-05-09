j2 Global Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2021 5:35 PM ETZiff Davis, Inc. (ZD)ZDBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- j2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.65 (+17.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $362.13M (+8.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, JCOM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.