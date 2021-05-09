NortonLifeLock Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2021 5:35 PM ETNortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK)NLOKBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (+22.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $660.16M (+7.5% Y/Y).
- Estimated Non-GAAP operating margin 49.1%
- Estimated Billings $716.3M
- Over the last 2 years, NLOK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.