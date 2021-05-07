Air Products and Chemicals Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
May 07, 2021 1:25 PM ETAir Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD)APDBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, May 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.11 (+3.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.35B (+5.9% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Operating income of $568.4M.
- Over the last 2 years, APD has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.