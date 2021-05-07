Roblox rises 3% as LightShed adds latest Buy rating, seeing entry in pullback
May 07, 2021 1:26 PM ETRoblox Corporation (RBLX)RBLX, TCEHYBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) is 2.9% higher after the latest in its string of Buy ratings comes in - this time from LightShed Partners.
- That marks the eighth bullish take to come in since the stock came public via direct listing on March 10.
- Stifel kicked off that bull party by initiating the stock at Buy on March 15.
- There are a few companies helping to "enable the building blocks of the 'metaverse,' " LightShed's Brandon Ross writes - including Fortnite (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Minecraft - but Roblox is the only one that retail investors can get into directly.
- And “Investors should jump at the chance, especially given the recent pullback driven by uncertainty around the impact of reopening, factor moves and outflows from certain ETFs," he writes. While shares are still well above their debut price, they're about 17% off their peak.
- The firm has an $85 price target, implying 27% upside from here.
- And while the Street is Very Bullish, Seeking Alpha authors are more Neutral so far.