Choice Hotels Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 07, 2021 1:26 PM ETChoice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH)CHHBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Choice Hotels (NYSE:CHH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.59 (-22.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $200.84M (-7.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CHH has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.