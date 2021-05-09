Western Midstream Partners Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2021 5:35 PM ETWestern Midstream Partners, LP (WES)WESBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.53 (-31.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $637.85M (-17.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, WES has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.