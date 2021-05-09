The RealReal Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2021 5:35 PM ETThe RealReal, Inc. (REAL)REALBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.49 (-25.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $96.06M (+22.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, REAL has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 4 downward.