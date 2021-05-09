Inovio Pharmaceuticals Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2021 5:36 PM ETInovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO)INOBy: SA News Team15 Comments
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.20 (+23.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.06M (-20.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, INO has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.