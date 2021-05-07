MagnaChip Semiconductor Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 07, 2021 1:39 PM ETMagnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX)MXBy: SA News Team
- MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 (+333.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $121.53M (-38.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.