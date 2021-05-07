Duke Energy Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 07, 2021 1:43 PM ETDuke Energy Corporation (DUK)DUKBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.21 (+6.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.21B (+4.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DUK has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.