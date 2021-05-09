Summit Materials Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2021 5:35 PM ETSummit Materials, Inc. (SUM)SUMBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.47 (+2.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $354.39M (-3.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SUM has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.