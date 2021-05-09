Trex Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2021 5:35 PM ETTrex Company, Inc. (TREX)TREXBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Trex (NYSE:TREX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (-47.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $237.2M (+18.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TREX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward.