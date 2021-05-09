Nuance Communications Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2021 5:35 PM ETNuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN)NUANBy: SA News Team1 Comment
- Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, May 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (-19.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $346.12M (-6.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NUAN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.