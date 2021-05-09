AECOM Technology FQ2 2021 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2021 5:35 PM ETAECOM (ACM)ACMBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- AECOM Technology (NYSE:ACM) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Monday, May 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.63 (+14.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.21B (-1.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ACM has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.