Tyson Foods FQ2 2021 Earnings Preview
May 07, 2021 2:35 PM ETTyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)TSNBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Monday, May 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.13 (+46.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $11.19B (+2.8% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects gross margin rate of 10.9%.
- Over the last 2 years, TSN has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.