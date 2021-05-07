US Foods Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 07, 2021 2:36 PM ETUS Foods Holding Corp. (USFD)USFDBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- US Foods (NYSE:USFD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (-73.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.96B (-6.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, USFD has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.