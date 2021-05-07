Union offered Exxon six-year pact, no raise in first year - Reuters
- United Steelworkers negotiators offered Exxon Mobil (XOM +1.3%) a six-year labor contract with no pay raise in the first year at the company's Beaumont refinery in Texas, shortly before 650 workers were locked out, Reuters reports.
- The proposal would match raises in years 2-6 to those set by national labor negotiations that have yet to be held, according to the report, which also says the two sides have not swapped new proposals since the May 1 lockout.
- "Many provisions sought by the union are not part of other existing contracts we have with the USW," an Exxon spokesperson says, adding that the two sides "remain far apart on many important items."
- The Beaumont complex is Exxon's third-largest U.S. refinery, which the company continues to operate with managers and replacement workers on site.