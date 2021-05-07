Globalstar plunges as it struggles to return pre-COVID sales levels
- Globalstar (GSAT -8.5%) is 8% lower following the release of Q1 results where its revenues declined 16.3% to $26.93M.
- Revenue breakout: Service, $23.1M (down 20%); Subscriber equipment sales, $3.8M (up 17.8%).
- Subscriber-driven revenue streams decreased $2M.
- Operating loss increased by about 36.9%, to $19.3M, primarily due to lower revenue of $5.3M, offset partially by lower operating expenses of $0.1M.
- And net loss was trimmed by $1.9M from Q1 2020 to Q1 2021 which was due to lower interest expense and foreign currency losses.
- Adj. EBITDA too decreased to $6M, due primarily to a decrease in total revenue, offset partially by a decrease in operating expenses.
- Commenting on completion of the second lien warrant exercises, CEO Dave Kagan says, “Down from the initial first lien principal balance of almost $600M, we now only have a net principal balance of $84M remaining, most of which is not due until the final maturity date in December 2022."
