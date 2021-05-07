Albemarle upgraded at J.P. Morgan as earnings growth view 'conservative'

May 07, 2021
  • Albemarle (ALB +5.8%) shares recover much of yesterday's 8.2% post-earnings drop, as J.P. Morgan upgrades shares to Neutral from Underweight with a $152 price target, raised from $125, saying the company's full-year outlook "seems conservative."
  • "We view Albemarle's idea of a 30%-40% decrease in Catalyst EBITDA from 2020's trough level as severe, given improvements in miles driven, gasoline demand and crack spreads," JPM analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas writes, adding the company also has a "conservative view" of Bromine operations.
  • Albemarle is "leaving a period of weaker earnings performance and should soon begin a period of greater positive earnings growth," and earnings "should rise sharply in 2022 and 2023 as the company expands capacity in Chile and Australia," according to Zekauskas.
  • Offsetting an anticipated rise in lithium sales, Albemarle said it expects lower EBITDA Y/Y in its Catalysts business and "modestly higher" results in its bromine segment.
