Albemarle upgraded at J.P. Morgan as earnings growth view 'conservative'
May 07, 2021 2:57 PM ETAlbemarle Corporation (ALB)ALBBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Albemarle (ALB +5.8%) shares recover much of yesterday's 8.2% post-earnings drop, as J.P. Morgan upgrades shares to Neutral from Underweight with a $152 price target, raised from $125, saying the company's full-year outlook "seems conservative."
- "We view Albemarle's idea of a 30%-40% decrease in Catalyst EBITDA from 2020's trough level as severe, given improvements in miles driven, gasoline demand and crack spreads," JPM analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas writes, adding the company also has a "conservative view" of Bromine operations.
- Albemarle is "leaving a period of weaker earnings performance and should soon begin a period of greater positive earnings growth," and earnings "should rise sharply in 2022 and 2023 as the company expands capacity in Chile and Australia," according to Zekauskas.
- Offsetting an anticipated rise in lithium sales, Albemarle said it expects lower EBITDA Y/Y in its Catalysts business and "modestly higher" results in its bromine segment.