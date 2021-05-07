Live Nation jumps 7% amid signs of life as analysts look to concert rebound
May 07, 2021 3:24 PM ETLive Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV)LYVBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) is up 6.7% after yesterday's Q1 earnings, where the company edged some heavily lowered revenue expectations and began to plot its way out of the low-revenue environment of the COVID-19 lockdowns.
- Revenues fell nearly 79% and operating income fell about 76%. The company estimated it ran 664 events worldwide in Q1, vs. a previous-year Q1 total of 7,095.
- The company said that $1.1B in free cash and available debt capacity gives it $2.1B in liquidity, which should allow for funding until an expected return of concerts this summer.
- Berenberg noted that on the conference call, the company said sales for tickets to New York's Governor's Ball had their best-ever first day, while big festivals Bonnaroo, Electric Daisy and Rolling Loud all sold out at full capacity in record time.
- That indicates that "demand (initially, at least, and primarily for outdoor events) is ample enough to soak up a compressed level of supply,” Berenberg says.
- And Cowen expects the company has 46 fests scheduled between June and November, about 41% of 2019 levels. The firm is bullish on outcomes due to pent-up supply and demand, and has a $100 price target, implying 25% upside.
- Berenberg is Neutral with an $85 target, and J.P. Morgan weighs in saying it sees risk/reward balanced where shares are now (it has a $75 price target vs. today's $80.04 price).
- Press release
- Earnings call transcript