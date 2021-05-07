Consumer credit increases more than expected in March
May 07, 2021 4:12 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor4 Comments
- U.S. consumer credit increased by $25.8B in March, according to the Federal Reserve, about 46% more than the $17.7B increase expected.
- Overall, consumer credit rose to $4.24T in March from $4.22T in February.
- Revolving credit, which includes credit card debt, increased to $6.4B to $980.4, and non-revolving debt, which includes auto and student loans, rose to $19.5B to $3.26T.
- On a seasonally adjusted annualized basis, total outstanding credit rose by 7.4% in March, with revolving credit rising 7.9% and non-revolving credit up 7.2%.
- Mortgage, the largest source of consumer debt, is not included in the Fed's consumer credit report.
- Apparently, consumers are feeling more comfortable with taking on debt. For Q1 2021, consumer credit climbed 5.1% on annual rate, increasing from the 2.3% rate in Q4 2020, 1.9% in Q3 2020, and 0.6% in Q1 2020.