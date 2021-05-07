Consumer credit increases more than expected in March

May 07, 2021 4:12 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • U.S. consumer credit increased by $25.8B in March, according to the Federal Reserve, about 46% more than the $17.7B increase expected.
  • Overall, consumer credit rose to $4.24T in March from $4.22T in February.
  • Revolving credit, which includes credit card debt, increased to $6.4B to $980.4, and non-revolving debt, which includes auto and student loans, rose to $19.5B to $3.26T.
  • On a seasonally adjusted annualized basis, total outstanding credit rose by 7.4% in March, with revolving credit rising 7.9% and non-revolving credit up 7.2%.
  • Mortgage, the largest source of consumer debt, is not included in the Fed's consumer credit report.
  • Apparently, consumers are feeling more comfortable with taking on debt. For Q1 2021, consumer credit climbed 5.1% on annual rate, increasing from the 2.3% rate in Q4 2020, 1.9% in Q3 2020, and 0.6% in Q1 2020.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.