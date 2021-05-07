Dow Jones, S&P end week up; Nasdaq falls for third week despite Friday rally
May 07, 2021 4:13 PM ET
- The stock market posted a strong gain Friday following the surprisingly anemic April jobs report allayed some inflation worries.
- But the move wasn't enough to change the narrative of the week, with cyclicals faring better than growth.
- The Nasdaq (COMP.iND) +0.9% was the top gainer in the major averages for the day, as techs gained a bid on concerns recovery optimism may have gotten ahead of itself. But ended down on the week for the third-straight time, off 1.5%.
- The Dow (DJI) +0.7% was up on the day, closing at a record high, and gained 2.7% for the week.
- The S&P (SP500) +0.7% enjoyed gains from cyclicals on Friday and finished the week up 1.2%.
- The markets had an odd reaction to the economy creating just 261K jobs in April, with some Wall Street shops calling for as many as 2M.
- Stocks and Treasury yields climbed, with the 10-year up 2 basis points to 1.58%.
- Some market watchers thought seasonal factors made the month an outlier.
- The "month’s seasonal factor shaved 823,000 jobs off the not seasonally adjusted change; in fact, on a non-seasonally adjusted basis, the gain was 1.1 million jobs," BlackRock CIO for Global Fixed Income Rick Rieder wrote in a note.
- "In the face of a really noisy, confusing and - frankly - annoying NFP report, markets did the only rational thing: they completely ignored it. Well done, markets!" tweeted Robin Brooke, chief economist at the International Institute of Finance.
- Investors should "take all the data here with a grain of salt," Michael Collins, PGIM fixed income senior portfolio manager, said on Bloomberg. "You really just have to write this year off (in terms of data). The Fed's going to wait a year. We have to wait until the dust settles."
- For the day, Energy led the S&P sectors, followed by Real Estate and Industrials.
- Ten out of 11 sectors finished higher, with Consumer Staples flat.
