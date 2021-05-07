Devon Energy surges, as investors seek unique dividend, cost discipline
May 07, 2021 3:17 PM ETDevon Energy Corporation (DVN)DVNBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Devon Energy (DVN +3.8%) rallies to a new 52-week high after reporting better than expected Q1 earnings earlier this week; shares have more than tripled since late October.
- Q1 oil production averaged 268K bbl/day, driven by the company's Delaware Basin assets, exceeding company guidance by 5K bbl/day even as its capital expenses came in 5% below guidance.
- Devon estimates Q1 production was reduced by 8% due to the February winter storm in Texas.
- "It is important to reiterate that we have no intention of allocating capital to growth projects until demand side fundamentals recover and it becomes evident that OPEC+ spare oil capacity is effectively absorbed by the world markets," CEO Richard Muncrief said on the company's earnings conference call.
- After a 60-day moratorium on new drilling permits on federal land, Devon says it has received more than 50 new permits to drill on federal land.
- Devon paid an $0.11/share regular dividend and a $0.24/share variable dividend during the quarter, implying an annualized 5.5% yield, and it forecasts a dividend yield of more than 7% for 2021 if current trends hold.
- Truist analyst Neal Dingmann, who rates Devon shares as a Buy, thinks the payout could be worth an 8% dividend yield by the end of next year.
- "We forecast Devon can continue to grow its payout while simultaneously executing on meaningful debt reduction and driving modest production growth," Dingmann writes.
- Devon Energy has strong prospects for growth, and shares are cheap relative to its industry group, The Asian Investor writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.