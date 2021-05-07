Mednax shares rise on strong Q1 readout
- Mednax (NYSE:MD) shares closed up nearly 20% after the company posted first-quarter results that beat Wall Street estimates.
- The company's strong quarterly performance was helped in part by funds received under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act and the modest improvements in managed care contracting.
- The company's topline was also helped by an about 110 basis point increase in the percentage of services reimbursed by commercial and other non-government payors.
- Quarterly revenue increased more than 1% to $446.7M, beating analysts' average estimate by $19.7M.
- Mednax generated income from continuing operations of $5.4M, or $0.06 per share, for the 2021 first quarter, compared with a loss from continuing operations of $18.5M, or $0.22 per share, last year.
- The company had cash and cash equivalents of $270M at March 31, 2021, compared to $1.12B on December 31, 2020, and net accounts receivable were $246M.
- Adjusted profit in the quarter was $0.24, which beat analysts' estimate by 10 cents.
- Shares were up 2.3% during after-market trading.
