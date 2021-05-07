Marriott Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 07, 2021 4:32 PM ETMarriott International, Inc. (MAR)MARBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Marriott (NASDAQ:MAR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (-88.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.4B (-48.7% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect comparable system RevPAR, Worldwide of -48.4%.
- EBITDA is expected to be $306.6M
- Over the last 2 years, MAR has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.