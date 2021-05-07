Amphastar to restructure its Chinese subsidiaries
- Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) announced its decision to buy back 26% of the equity of its subsidiary Amphastar Nanjing Pharmaceuticals (ANP).
- Additionally, ANP will spin off its Chinese subsidiary, Nanjing Hanxin Pharmaceutical (Hanxin), and Hanxin’s subsidiaries, the company said.
- Following the transaction which is expected to cost Amphastar ~$29M, ANP will retain a 20% minority ownership in Hanxin and continue to focus on the development and production of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (“API”) for Amphastar.
- Subject to regulatory approvals in China, the transaction is expected to close in Q3 2021 and will be accretive to Amphastar’s EPS by ~$0.03 and $0.02 in 2021 and 2022, respectively.
- Restructuring of ANP “is the most effective way for us to continue expanding globally while maintaining control of our important API manufacturing capabilities and eliminating expenses for areas unrelated to Amphastar’s pipeline products,” Amphastar's CEO, Dr. Jack Zhang opined.
- Amphastar managed to beat Street forecasts with its Q1 2021 financials.