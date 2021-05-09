Genpact Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2021 5:35 PM ETGenpact Limited (G)GBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Genpact (NYSE:G) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.48 (-9.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $924.37M (+0.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, G has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.