Mesa Air FQ2 2021 Earnings Preview
May 07, 2021 5:37 PM ETMesa Air Group, Inc. (MESA)MESABy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Mesa Air (NASDAQ:MESA) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Monday, May 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.14 (+180.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $121.01M (-32.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, MESA has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.