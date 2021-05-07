S&P 500’s weekly market breakdown and sector performance
- The S&P 500 finished the week on a positive note. In the latest U.S. weekly fund flow insight report by Refinitiv Lipper, ending May 5, 2021, information points to investors being net redeemers of -2.7B in fund assets on the week.
- SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) closed on the week in the green +0.67% and is +12.09% YTD. See below a breakdown of the eleven sectors of the S&P 500 and their weekly performance. Additionally, see how the accompanying SPDR Select Sector ETF performed from the open on May 3rd to the close of May 7th.
- #1: Energy, +8.89% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) +7.27%.
- #2: Materials, +5.86% and the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLB) +4.92%.
- #3: Financials, +4.19% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) +3.28%.
- #4: Industrials, +3.36% and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI) +2.58%.
- #5: Health Care, +2.23% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLV) +1.65%.
- #6: Consumer Staples, +1.57% and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLP) +1.31%.
- #7: Communication Services, +0.11% and the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) +0.15%.
- #8: Information Technology, -0.50% and the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK) -1.09%.
- #9: Real Estate, -0.88% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLRE) -1.17%.
- #10: Utilities, -1.14% and the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLU) -1.11%.
- #11: Consumer Discretionary, -1.17% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLY) -1.22%.
- Below is a chart of the eleven sectors' year-to-date performance and how they have fared against the S&P 500. See how they matched last week's performance.