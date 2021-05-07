Acon S2 rises on SPAC deal to take battery firm ESS public at $1.1B valuation
May 07, 2021 4:56 PM ETESS Tech, Inc. (GWH)GWHBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor
- Shares and warrants of Acon S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO)(NASDAQ:STWOU) rose slightly Friday after the SPAC agreed to take battery-company ESS Inc. public at about a $1.1B valuation.
- Acon’s investment units, which consist of one Class A share and a fractional warrant, rose 1.5% to close at $10.22, while the special purpose acquisition company’s shares added 0.4% to $9.90.
- The securities rose after the SPAC announced plans to merge with ESS, which makes iron-based batteries for industrial-scale users like utilities who can twin them with solar or wind power to provide consistent electrical output.
- Acon announced when it raised $250M last year that it would look for acquisition targets that promote environmental, social and/or economic sustainability.
- ESS’s long-duration iron-flow batteries aim to store energy from sources like solar or wind power and take over for four to 12 hours when there’s insufficient sun or wind.
- The company said in a statement announcing the deal that its patented batteries consist of readily available iron, salt and water, “unlike traditional lithium-ion batteries that are made from hazardous and costly materials.”
- Acon CEO Adam Kriger called ESS’ system “remarkable technology that is a game-changer in the world’s transition to clean energy. With its tremendous market opportunity and leadership position in cost, performance and sustainability, ESS has a clear trajectory for growth.”
- ESS chief Eric Dresselhuys added that the SPAC merger “marks the beginning of our next chapter to capitalize on burgeoning opportunities in the long-duration energy storage market.”
- The companies said forecasts predict solar and wind power’s increased adoption will expand energy-storage systems’ total addressable market at a 34% compound annual growth rate over the next six years, boosting the firm's TAM to $56B by 2027. ESS plans to use proceeds from the SPAC deal to expand its manufacturing capacity.
- Plans call for ESS to receive about $465M from a combination of the SPAC’s trust (assuming no redemptions) and from a related $250M private investment in public equity (or “PIPE”).
- The PIPE includes funds from new investor Fidelity and existing ESS backers BASF Venture Capital, Breakthrough Energy Ventures and Softbank’s SB Energy.
- Executives expect the merger to close in Q3, after which ESS will take over Acon’s New York Stock Exchange listing and trade under the symbol “GWH” (short for “gigawatt hour”).