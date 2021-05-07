Provention Bio price target lowered at Cantor assuming a delay in teplizumab launch

May 07, 2021 4:56 PM ETProvention Bio, Inc. (PRVB)PRVBBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
  • Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) shares sank in reaction to deficiencies identified by the FDA in connection with its marketing application for teplizumab in the delay or prevention of clinical type 1 diabetes.
  • Following the company’s Q1 2021 results, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Alethia Young has trimmed its price target mainly due to delayed launch for teplizumab and increased expenses.
  • The overweight rating remains unchanged, and the target cut to $19.00 from $25.00 per share implies a premium of ~166.1% to the last close.
  • Despite the uncertainty highlighted by the FDA over pharmacokinetic profile in the PK/PD bridging study “we think there is still a very strong case for teplizumab approval,” the analyst wrote.
  • However, Young expects a delayed commercial launch of the therapy arguing that the approval could extend beyond the PDUFA date on July 02.
  • On Thursday, Provention Bio Q1 2021 earnings came worse than expected
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.