Provention Bio price target lowered at Cantor assuming a delay in teplizumab launch
May 07, 2021 4:56 PM ETProvention Bio, Inc. (PRVB)PRVBBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) shares sank in reaction to deficiencies identified by the FDA in connection with its marketing application for teplizumab in the delay or prevention of clinical type 1 diabetes.
- Following the company’s Q1 2021 results, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Alethia Young has trimmed its price target mainly due to delayed launch for teplizumab and increased expenses.
- The overweight rating remains unchanged, and the target cut to $19.00 from $25.00 per share implies a premium of ~166.1% to the last close.
- Despite the uncertainty highlighted by the FDA over pharmacokinetic profile in the PK/PD bridging study “we think there is still a very strong case for teplizumab approval,” the analyst wrote.
- However, Young expects a delayed commercial launch of the therapy arguing that the approval could extend beyond the PDUFA date on July 02.
