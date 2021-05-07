Airbus April jet deliveries drop after March surge
May 07, 2021 5:45 PM ETAirbus SE (EADSF), EADSY, BAEADSF, EADSY, BABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) says it delivered 45 jets in April, bringing its YTD total to 170, 25% above the same four-month period last year when airlines were feeling the initial demand shock of COVID-19.
- April deliveries were triple the total from a year ago but fell from 72 last month.
- The company says it logged 48 new orders in April, led by a previously reported order for 25 A321neo jets from Delta.
- Airbus has captured 87 orders YTD while the the underlying total has turned negative when adjusted for cancellations, with a net tally of minus 35 orders.
- Boeing (NYSE:BA) has reported 77 deliveries and 282 new orders, or 69 after cancellations, in the first quarter, but warned the pause in deliveries of new 737 MAX jets because of electrical problems will make April deliveries "very light."