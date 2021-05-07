Air Products downgraded at Barclays on 'lower leverage than peers'

  • Air Products (APD -1.1%) slips as Barclays downgrades shares to Equal Weight from Overweight with a $310 price target, saying it is moving to the sidelines "after a great run" for the stock.
  • Barclays analyst Duffy Fischer finds a lot to like about Air Products: "margin improvement... is durable, the portfolio streaming accretive to value, the move into larger products spurred growth, and the green hydrogen push brought in a new category of investors."
  • But Fischer thinks "this economic environment could be difficult for APD given its lower leverage (operationally and financially) than peers" including Linde.
  • Air Products will enjoy a resurgence as COVID-19's operational restrictions subside, Pearl Gray Equity and Research writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.
