Verizon Media heads into uncertain future under Apollo's aegis
May 08, 2021 VZ, APO, GOOG, GOOGL, AMZN, TTD
- Verizon (NYSE:VZ) came to a deal this week to sell the long-suffering Verizon Media assets to Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) for $5B - and then headed to its NewFronts presentation the next day to pitch advertisers on the marketing merits of its content.
- At the time, there wasn't much new to say, with a pre-recorded presentation about multi-platform content and ad targeting efforts that didn't mention the deal. So what's to become of the business' parts as it charts a new future as Yahoo, under Apollo ownership?
- Despite the multibillion-dollar writedown Verizon took on the business, a few years of rocky progress have ended up with one of the most highly trafficked Web properties in America, with popular supply- and demand-side ad platforms, AdWeek's Andrew Blustein notes.
- And in an earnings call in April after the media business logged revenues of $1.9B, with user growth in sports and finance, Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg said “If we go back to where we started, the strategy in 2018, we reset the business plan and we start to cut costs ... And now we see sort of the fruits of that hard work with growth in two consecutive quarters [of] double digits." (Verizon will retain a 10% stake in the media business.)
- Apollo isn't buying a stagnant asset, and it sees a real opportunity for the Yahoo portfolio as a stand-alone business. Apollo thinks the ad-tech assets could benefit from a general shift of ad spend into digital channels, Blustein says.
- Verizon Media has been building out its post-third-party cookie targeting; its aggression around ID matching plus the logged-in user base in its properties offers a solid foundation for an identity solution beyond third-party cookies.
- One prospect is Apollo separating out the top media properties, Yahoo Sports and Yahoo Finance, for "breathing room" for some healthy businesses that could move more quickly into fast-growing streaming.
- The demand-side ad platform could go elsewhere, Blustein points out: Revenue there grew 45% year-over-year in Q1, but it's still not as big as rivals Google (GOOG, GOOGL), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) - so, a sale to a deeper pocket may make more sense as Verizon Media plots its Yahoo future.