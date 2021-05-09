AstraZeneca considers full approval of COVID-19 vaccine skipping EUA: WSJ
May 08, 2021 9:28 PM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN)AZNBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor8 Comments
- AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) could skip seeking the emergency use authorization and instead apply for full FDA approval of the COVID-19 vaccine it co-developed with the University of Oxford, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
- Such a prospect has featured in the current discussions with the U.S. government, which has helped fund the U.S. development work of the vaccine in return for the future delivery of hundreds of millions of doses.
- A direct filing for full FDA approval could lengthen the timeline for FDA authorization by a month or two, according to the WSJ report, but it will also avoid the company having to submit two data sets in two different applications.
- As recently as last week, the company said it intended to apply for the emergency use authorization within weeks.
- “AstraZeneca continues to progress its FDA submission,” WSJ quoted a company spokesman as saying on Friday.
- “It is important to note the substantial size of the file—in addition to the U.S. trial data, the filing will also include analyses and pharmacovigilance from all studies to date, in addition to real-world evidence data.”
- At the recent earnings call, Mene Pangalos, Astra’s executive vice president of Biopharmaceuticals R&D disclosed that the company made deliveries of 300 million doses of the vaccine as of April end.
- It offers the vaccine at no profit during the pandemic leading to a negative $0.03 per share impact on Q1 earnings for 2021.