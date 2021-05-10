Plan for electric postal trucks gaining traction among Democrats

  • Democrats are working on a plan that would provide $8B to make new next generation of trucks and vehicles for the U.S. Postal Service EV infrastructure.
  • Momentum for the proposal, which is being spearheaded by Committee chairs Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.) of Oversight and Reform and Rep. Peter A. DeFazio (D-Ore.) of Transportation, appears to be gaining steam, according to a Washington Post report, which cited a draft letter House Democrats plan to send to Biden and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). More than 50 Democrats have signed the letter.
  • The news comes as Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) and Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) are wrapped up in a political battle after Democrats complained that a new contract for the next generation vehicles awarded to Oshkosh didn't include enough electric vehicles.
  • It was reported in March that a group of House Democrats was introducing legislation that would award $6B to the U.S. Postal Service to buy tens of thousands of additional electric delivery vehicles.
  • Workhorse is scheduled to report results tomorrow morning.
