Plan for electric postal trucks gaining traction among Democrats
May 09, 2021 9:59 PM ETWorkhorse Group Inc. (WKHS), OSKWKHS, OSKBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor55 Comments
- Democrats are working on a plan that would provide $8B to make new next generation of trucks and vehicles for the U.S. Postal Service EV infrastructure.
- Momentum for the proposal, which is being spearheaded by Committee chairs Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.) of Oversight and Reform and Rep. Peter A. DeFazio (D-Ore.) of Transportation, appears to be gaining steam, according to a Washington Post report, which cited a draft letter House Democrats plan to send to Biden and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). More than 50 Democrats have signed the letter.
- The news comes as Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) and Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) are wrapped up in a political battle after Democrats complained that a new contract for the next generation vehicles awarded to Oshkosh didn't include enough electric vehicles.
- It was reported in March that a group of House Democrats was introducing legislation that would award $6B to the U.S. Postal Service to buy tens of thousands of additional electric delivery vehicles.
- Workhorse is scheduled to report results tomorrow morning.