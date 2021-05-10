Weibo EPS beats by $0.09, beats on revenue; provides outlook

May 10, 2021 5:49 AM ETWeibo Corporation (WB)WBBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Weibo (NASDAQ:WB): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.57 beats by $0.09; GAAP EPS of $0.22 misses by $0.20.
  • Revenue of $458.9M (+41.9% Y/Y) beats by $25.06M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $256.73M vs. consensus of $$116.5M.
  • Advertising and marketing revenue of $390.0M (+42% Y/Y) vs. estimate $369.1M; VAS revenue of $68.9M (+44% Y/Y) vs. estimate $59.7M.
  • For the second quarter of 2021, Weibo estimates its net revenues to increase by 25% to 30% year-over-year on a constant currency basis, reflecting Weibo's current and preliminary view, which is subject to change.
  • Press Release
