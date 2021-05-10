Auris Medical updates on pollen challenge study for nasal spray

  • Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) climbed ~16.6% on Friday in apparent reaction to updates from a pollen challenge trial for its drug-free nasal spray, Bentrio.
  • The open-label randomized cross-over trial in 36 patients has met the primary efficacy endpoint in allergic rhinitis after a single dose of Bentrio before a controlled pollen exposure for four hours.
  • Under Bentrio therapy, the patients reported a mean increase in the Total Nasal Symptom Score (TNSS; averaged over 4 hours in 20-minute intervals) of 4.75 points. It was 1.11 points when exposed to pollen without nasal spray protection (95% confidence interval, CI: -1.61 to -0.61).
  • A 1-point reduction in the TNSS is clinically relevant, the company said.
  • With the comparator treatment, the TNSS increased on average 5.14 points, 0.71 points lower than when unprotected (CI: -1.21 to -0.21).
  • On May 06, Auris-affiliate Altamira Medica has conducted a pre-submission meeting with the FDA in connection with the 510(k)-pre-market notification application for Bentrio, and the regulator has indicated that the design of the pollen challenge study was appropriate for a 510(k) submission.
  • In mid-April, Auris and Altamira announced positive preclinical and clinical outcomes of AM-301 the experimental therapy that will be marketed as Bentrio.
