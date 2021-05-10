SPAC Hennessy Capital Investment V to take a global provider of self-driving truck technology PLUS public in $3.3B deal
May 10, 2021 6:40 AM ETHennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (HCIC), HCICU, HCICWHCIC, TSPBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Plus, a global provider of self-driving truck technology to list on NYSE under the ticker symbol “PLAV” through business combination with SPAC Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) at $3.3B valuation.
- The business combination is expected to deliver up to ~$500M in gross proceeds, including ~$345M of cash held in HCIC V’s trust account from its initial public offering in January 2021 and further supported by a fully committed common stock PIPE at $10.00 per share of $150M, including investments from funds and accounts managed by BlackRock and the D. E. Shaw group, among other institutional investors.
- Plus’s existing shareholders will convert 100% of their ownership stakes into the combined company and are expected to own ~80% of the combined company.
- The deal would provide “a significant cash infusion for us to expand our commercialization efforts,” Plus Chief Executive and co-founder David Liu said, as the company steps up production and aims to fill thousands of contracted orders and vehicle reservations from Chinese and U.S. fleets.
- The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.
- Last month, rival TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) went public and is now valued at $7.9B.