Jacobs Engineering EPS beats by $0.27, beats on revenue, raises FY2021 outlook
May 10, 2021 6:44 AM ETJacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J)
- Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J): FQ2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.66 beats by $0.27; GAAP EPS of $0.00 misses by $1.24.
- Revenue of $3.55B (+3.5% Y/Y) beats by $70M.
- The company now expects FY2021 adjusted EBITDA of $1.2B-$1.27B vs. previous outlook of $1.075B-$1.155B and adjusted EPS of $6-$6.30 vs. previous guidance of $5.30-$6.00 and consensus of $5.90.
- Jacobs' President and CFO Kevin Berryman added, "Given our strong performance in the first half of this fiscal year and the successful closing of our investment in PA Consulting, we are raising our full-year adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS guidance. Regarding PA Consulting, we are excited to see strong early momentum with double-digit revenue growth year-over-year and strong profitability. I am pleased with our continued disciplined approach to operational excellence which has resulted in strong cash flow and afforded us the ability to deploy capital toward value creating opportunities. As we look beyond fiscal 2021 we see multiple secular growth drivers and efficiency gains that are expected to support double-digit profit growth across Jacobs."
