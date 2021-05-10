Tempur Sealy International backs prior guidance
May 10, 2021 6:45 AM ETTempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX)TPXBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Temper Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) reaffirms guidance for 2021 revenue growth of +20% and EPS of $2.50 to $2.70 vs. $2.43 consensus. Capital expenditures of $125M to $140M are anticipated for the full year.
- The company expects 2021 launches of essential, posturepedic and posturepedic plus products this year. The launches are expected to add to TPX's market share gains and extends its lead as the top mattress brand in North America.
- SEC Form 8-K
- Shares of Tempur Sealy International are up 47% YTD and trades as high as $41.03.
- Last week, Tempur Sealy boosted its buyback firepower with a new share repurchase authorization of up to $400M.