Tempur Sealy International backs prior guidance

May 10, 2021 6:45 AM ETTempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX)TPXBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Temper Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) reaffirms guidance for 2021 revenue growth of +20% and EPS of $2.50 to $2.70 vs. $2.43 consensus. Capital expenditures of $125M to $140M are anticipated for the full year.
  • The company expects 2021 launches of essential, posturepedic and posturepedic plus products this year. The launches are expected to add to TPX's market share gains and extends its lead as the top mattress brand in North America.
  • SEC Form 8-K
  • Shares of Tempur Sealy International are up 47% YTD and trades as high as $41.03.
  • Last week, Tempur Sealy boosted its buyback firepower with a new share repurchase authorization of up to $400M.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.