Checkmate Pharma teams up with Regeneron to evaluate vidutolimod + Libtayo in skin cancer
May 10, 2021
- Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) announces the development program expansion of vidutolimod (CMP-001) into non-melanoma skin cancers in combination with Libtayo (cemiplimab) under a clinical supply agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).
- Checkmate and Regeneron will collaborate on a multi-indication, Phase 2, proof-of-concept clinical trial of vidutolimod in combination with cemiplimab in the following patient cohorts:
- (a) PD-1 treatment-naïve subjects with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC),
- (b) subjects with CSCC that are refractory to PD-1 blockade, and
- (c) subjects with Merkel cell carcinoma that is refractory to PD-1 blockade.
- Checkmate will be the sponsor of the clinical trial, and Regeneron will supply cemiplimab.
- Cemiplimab is a PD-1 blocking antibody being jointly developed by Regeneron and Sanofi.