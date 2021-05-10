Checkmate Pharma teams up with Regeneron to evaluate vidutolimod + Libtayo in skin cancer

  • Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) announces the development program expansion of vidutolimod (CMP-001) into non-melanoma skin cancers in combination with Libtayo (cemiplimab) under a clinical supply agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).
  • Checkmate and Regeneron will collaborate on a multi-indication, Phase 2, proof-of-concept clinical trial of vidutolimod in combination with cemiplimab in the following patient cohorts:
  • (a) PD-1 treatment-naïve subjects with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC),
  • (b) subjects with CSCC that are refractory to PD-1 blockade, and
  • (c) subjects with Merkel cell carcinoma that is refractory to PD-1 blockade.
  • Checkmate will be the sponsor of the clinical trial, and Regeneron will supply cemiplimab.
  • Cemiplimab is a PD-1 blocking antibody being jointly developed by Regeneron and Sanofi.
