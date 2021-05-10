Dow Jones rises, Nasdaq edges down as traders begin the new week
May 10, 2021 6:59 AM ET By: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
- The new week is starting with some familiar investing trends as cyclicals look poised to notch modest gains this morning with tech on the back foot. Dow futures are ahead by 0.3%, while contracts linked to the Nasdaq are off by 0.3% and the S&P 500 is hugging the flatline. The bet, known as the reflation trade, would see stocks more sensitive to the economic cycle outperform their peers as businesses reopen following the coronavirus pandemic.
- Not everything is rosy on the economic front. U.S. jobs rose by 266,000 in April, trailing estimates for a one million jump, marking a huge miss by economists and raising questions over what data they're using. Despite the blunder, the news could be good for equities, as it may suggest the Fed may hold its accommodative stance for longer. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen weighed in by saying the report "underscores the long-haul climb back to recovery, but still represents continued progress."
- Analyst commentary: "We would not read too much into any one jobs report, and continue to think the labor market remains on track and will be more than enough to underpin consumer confidence and consumption," Wells Fargo's Sameer Samana declared. He thinks cyclical stocks will continue to be favored over defensive shares, and jobs growth still likely to accelerate in the months ahead.
- Prices on the rise: Commodities are getting another dose of supercycle today, with gasoline and crude oil rising after a cyberattack forced the closure of the East Coast Colonial Pipeline. Iron ore futures and copper also jumped to fresh records, before a U.S. CPI report this week that is forecast to show prices rising further in April. A slew of Fed speakers will discuss the recent trends this week, as well as how inflation could affect monetary policy and economic growth.
- Things are on the move in the cryptosphere as well. Ethereum (ETH-USD), the world's second-largest cryptocurrency, soared above $4,000 for the first time, while Dogecoin retraced its steps to the $0.50/level.