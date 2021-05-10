Fortress Bio inks Dotinurad licensing deal with Fuji Yakuhin in America and Europe
May 10, 2021 7:00 AM ETFortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIO)FBIOBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Fuji Yakuhin Co. Ltd. to develop Dotinurad in the U.S., U.K., European Union and Canada.
- Dotinurad is a potential urate transporter (URAT1) inhibitor that was approved for the treatment of gout and hyperuricemia in Japan in 2020.
- Under the terms of the agreement, the Company acquired exclusive development and marketing rights in North America and Europe from Fuji.
- Fuji is eligible to receive upfront, milestone and royalty payments from the Company. Fortress expects to leverage data from three completed Phase 3 trials in more than 500 Japanese patients to develop and market Dotinurad.