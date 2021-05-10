Party City EPS beats by $0.13, beats on revenue; provides outlook
May 10, 2021 7:01 AM ET
- Party City (NYSE:PRTY): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.05 beats by $0.13; GAAP EPS of -$0.13 beats by $0.08.
- Revenue of $426.8M (+3.1% Y/Y) beats by $21.59M.
FQ2 2021 outlook: Total revenue of $475M to $490M vs. consensus of $382.71M; Brand comparable sales increase of 92% to 97% compared to second quarter 2020; Brand comparable sales increase of mid to high single digits compared to second quarter 2019; GAAP net income of $10 to $20 million with an assumed Q2 tax rate of 27% and Adjusted EBITDA of $60 to $70 million.
